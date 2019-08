Rain couldn’t stop the Tour de Camden family-friendly, jam-packed bike ride from happening this year — it just delayed it one week to July 27! Riders grabbed their bikes, helmets, friends and family, and rode around our fine Camden Community. Along the way they learned a bit of history about our neighborhoods at the Victory Flagpole and Shingle Creek Falls, enjoyed refreshments and saw many other historical, beautiful sights as they pedaled this year’s bike tour in Camden.