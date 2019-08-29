This fall save on back-to-school shopping

It’s time for back-to-school shopping. The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds you that most school supply purchases qualify for valuable K-12 tax benefits on your 2019 Minnesota income tax return. Remember to save your school supply receipts.

“Every year, parents across Minnesota invest in their children’s education by purchasing school supplies,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “Parents should keep receipts for these purchases and claim the K-12 Education Credit or Subtraction to help save money when it comes time to file taxes.”

Two Minnesota tax benefits help families pay their child’s education expenses: the K-12 Education Credit and the K-12 Education Subtraction.

Both benefits reduce your state tax and could provide you a larger refund when filing your Minnesota income tax return. Last year more than 33,000 families received the K-12 Education Credit and saved an average of $244. Over 178,000 families received the K-12 Education Subtraction.

To qualify you must have purchased educational services or materials in 2019 to assist with your child’s education. Your child must also be attending kindergarten through 12th grade at a public, private or home school. Separate requirements apply for the credit and subtraction.

K-12 Education Credit: Your household income (taxable and nontaxable income) must be below a certain level to qualify for the credit. If you qualify for the credit but do not need to file a Minnesota return, you must file a return to claim a refund. Income requirements: number of qualifying children in K-12 and household income must be less than: 1 or 2 kids, $37,500; 3 kids, $39,500; and 4 or more kids add $2,000 for each additional child.

K-12 Education Subtraction: There are no income limits for the Education Subtraction. Most expenses for educational instruction or materials qualify, including: Paper, pens and notebooks; textbooks; rental or purchases of educational equipment, including musical instruments; computer hardware and educational software (up to $200 for the subtraction and credit); and after-school tutoring and educational summer camps taught by a qualified instructor.