Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra presents 2019-2020 Concert Programs

For the 10th year, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) brings extraordinary classical music concerts and special programs designed for children and families to North Minneapolis. All regular SPCO programs this season will be held at Sanctuary Covenant Church, 710 West Broadway, while the Capri Theater is closed for expansion and renovation.

SPCO Chamber Music Series concerts on the Northside include:

Dvorak’s Bass Quintet, 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019

Mozart and Arensky Quartets, 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020

Free Family Music events include:

Start the Music! Wonderous Winds, geared for children ages 3-6 and their families,

10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019

Xplorchestra! Calling all Horns, geared for children ages 5-9 and their families,

10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020

In addition, the SPCO is presenting a Northside Celebration concert at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at North Community High School. This concert will also be performed at 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, at the Ordway in St. Paul. Watch for more info to come as this community celebration takes shape.

Note that all Northside SPCO performances and childrens’ events are free for Northside residents. To reserve free tickets, find the event you wish to attend in the Concert Calendar at thespco.org and enter your zip code in the promo code box, or call the SPCO box office, 651-291-1144. Tickets ($15 for adults) may also be purchased at thespco.org or by calling the box office.

“We enter the 10th year of our partnership with SPCO with sincere gratitude for the years of wonderful programming they’ve brought to our community, and for their flexibility in moving to Sanctuary for a year while we’re closed for construction,” said Capri Director James Scott. “SPCO is an exemplary partner, and we look forward to their first concert in the new Capri when we open in 2020.”

More info: thecapritheater.org and thespco.org.