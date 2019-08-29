Reduced hours begin at water parks

With summer winding down, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has begun reduced hours and lifeguard services for beaches, outdoor pools and water parks. North Commons Water Park and Webber Natural Swimming Pool are open Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day, 1-7 p.m. Lifeguard services will be provided solely at the Wirth Lake Beach during those same hours. On Tuesday, September 3 all lifeguarding services will end, and all MPRB outdoor water pools will close for the season.