Summer Camp Capri middle school-age scholars were featured in two stellar performances of the original play, Higher Heights, at PCYC in August. The show was set on an imaginary playground in the community, featuring middle school-age scholars performing theatrical scenes, dances, musical numbers, and storytelling through the art of beatboxing. Each individual student contributed ideas and talent to the show, and as a group they learned the importance and power of collaboration. Director Dennis Spears is pictured at right. Photo by Pat Carney.