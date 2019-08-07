August Meetings
Saturday, August 10, 8 a.m. Business Committee, Emily’s Eatery
Tuesday, August 13, 6 p.m. Livability Committee, ViNA Office
Wednesday, August 28, 5:30 p.m. Board of Directors, ViNA Office
Join a ViNA committee to meet new people, influence neighborhood policy, and volunteer to better the
community. Simply attend a meeting to sign up. If you’re interested in volunteering, but not joining a
committee, contact the ViNA office to be paired with ongoing opportunities.
Staycation Weekend
Yoga in the Park
Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m.
Ryan Lake Park, 4701 Xerxes Avenue
An instructor from the Yoga Room will lead neighbors through 60 minutes of gentle and slow flow yoga. Free.
Outdoor Puppet Show
Sunday, August 4, 1 p.m.
Flagpole, 45 th Avenue North at Xerxes
Open Eye Figure Theatre is staging a public performance of The Adventures of Juan Bobo, a puppet show based
on Puerto Rican folk stories. The production combines puppetry, music, and Spanish and English dialogue, to tell
the story of a village in need of a hero.
National Night Out
Tuesday, August 6, evening
Neighborhood-wide
Join your neighbors to get to know one another better and celebrate community on National Night Out. If your
block isn’t having a party, head over to 3900 Thomas Avenue from 4-8 p.m. for a joint ViNA/Robbins’ Urban
Wellness Retreat block party. There will be music, food, kids’ activities and information on the 2020 Census.
Discover Victory Neighborhood
