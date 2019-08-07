Discover Victory Neighborhood

August Meetings

Saturday, August 10, 8 a.m. Business Committee, Emily’s Eatery

Tuesday, August 13, 6 p.m. Livability Committee, ViNA Office

Wednesday, August 28, 5:30 p.m. Board of Directors, ViNA Office

Join a ViNA committee to meet new people, influence neighborhood policy, and volunteer to better the

community. Simply attend a meeting to sign up. If you’re interested in volunteering, but not joining a

committee, contact the ViNA office to be paired with ongoing opportunities.



Staycation Weekend

Yoga in the Park

Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m.

Ryan Lake Park, 4701 Xerxes Avenue

An instructor from the Yoga Room will lead neighbors through 60 minutes of gentle and slow flow yoga. Free.



Outdoor Puppet Show

Sunday, August 4, 1 p.m.

Flagpole, 45 th Avenue North at Xerxes

Open Eye Figure Theatre is staging a public performance of The Adventures of Juan Bobo, a puppet show based

on Puerto Rican folk stories. The production combines puppetry, music, and Spanish and English dialogue, to tell

the story of a village in need of a hero.



National Night Out

Tuesday, August 6, evening

Neighborhood-wide

Join your neighbors to get to know one another better and celebrate community on National Night Out. If your

block isn’t having a party, head over to 3900 Thomas Avenue from 4-8 p.m. for a joint ViNA/Robbins’ Urban

Wellness Retreat block party. There will be music, food, kids’ activities and information on the 2020 Census.