Deadline reminder – Plant More Trees Program

Following up on our August article, here are some important details if you are participating in the Plant More Trees Program, as communicated by Tree Trust Director of Community Forestry Karen Zumach.

Ordering your tree

Tree Trust will be hosting two tree ordering open houses at North Regional Library on September 10 and 19 from 6-7:30 p.m., when trained tree professionals will help you select the best tree for your location. You can attend either event. Alternatively, volunteers are able to meet with you at your home. You need to complete an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/RNSRZ5H by September 6 to select an open house date or to request a home visit. If you select a home visit, Tree Trust will contact you to set up a date.

Tree varieties

There are 14 trees on the list this year. When you order your tree, you will be asked to provide a first and second choice. Orders will be completed using a random selection process due to the limited quantities of trees that tend to be highly requested. Tree Trust will let you know if there are additional trees available following the ordering period.

Tree planting is October 3

All trees will be planted on October 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. You don’t have to be home but volunteers will need access to a water source. More details will be provided closer to planting day.

Cost

This year, Tree Trust are asking for a suggested donation of $50/tree (these trees have a retail value of $100-$150 each). This donation is NOT required, but will help defray the costs associated with the Program. You can make your donation online at mightycause.com/organization/Plantmoretrees or Tree Trust will accept checks upon time of ordering.

Questions?

For questions, or if you are not able to complete the online survey: