Brooklyn Boulevard Construction Stage 2

With bright orange cones dancing from side to side on Brooklyn Boulevard, there always seems to be a way-fairing car trying to play ‘dodge the cones’ or an extended bus parked on Brooklyn Boulevard with a string of cars stopped behind it as the bus passengers debark. It’s getting to be cooler weather so… Will the construction on Brooklyn Boulevard ever be over? That’s what many residents have been asking recently.

According to the City of Brooklyn Center Construction Update No. 31 on August 19, the Brooklyn Boulevard Reconstruction Project says, “Work on Brooklyn Boulevard Reconstruction Project continues to advance.”

The report states that the contractor is still performing work in Stage 2 of 3 stages on the reconstruction of the eastside of the road within the project area. In mid-August, the contractor installed concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk east of Brooklyn Boulevard from 55th Ave to Bass Lake Road. They also placed concrete curb and gutter on the north side of the 55th Ave and Brooklyn Boulevard Service Road.

Be encouraged weary Camden travelers! The project is still in Stage 2 but as we head into September the construction activity will: Shift traffic into the Stage 2B configuration (two-way traffic on the NB side of Brooklyn Boulevard); remove pavement, sidewalk and curb on SB Brooklyn Boulevard from 55th to 59th Aves.; and close 55th Ave to the west of Brooklyn Boulevard and begin removal of pavement, sidewalk and curb. Construction activity for the following weeks will be the following: Begin storm sewer work on SB Brooklyn Boulevard from Bass Lake Road to 59th and install median curb south of Highway 100 to 51st Ave. Which all means that Stage 3 can’t be that far behind. Hands on the wheel. Fingers crossed!

Stage 1 – Reconstruction west side of Brooklyn Blvd between 49th Ave and Hwy 100. Realign Lilac Drive to intersect Brooklyn Blvd at Highway 100 south ramps. Reconstruct 51st Avenue between Brooklyn Blvd and Xerxes Ave.

Stage 2 – Reconstruct eastside of Brooklyn Blvd between 49th Ave and just north of Bass Lake Road. Reconstruct Highway 100 northbound off ramp at Brooklyn Blvd.

Stage 3 – Reconstruct west side of Brooklyn Blvd between Hwy 100 and just north of Bass Lake Road. Realign Brooklyn Blvd Service Road at 55th Ave.

Thank you for your consideration and patience. The City has hired SRF Consulting to help oversee the construction work. For any questions or concerns contact the following at SRF Consulting or City of Brooklyn Center Engineering Staff: Dan Herzog, 612-247-6645, dherzog@srfconsulting.com; Jeff Kurth, 612-518-2145, jkurth@srfconsulting.com; or Mike Albers, 763-569-3326, malbers@ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.

Contact 911 during evenings and weekends if you have a construction related emergency such as ruptured water service, sewer backup or significant flooding. The 911 dispatcher will contact the appropriate on-call Public Works personnel.