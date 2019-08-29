Behind the Victory Flagpole — “C” stands for Colfax

It’s time to reveal another alphabet street in Camden. As you know, the streets of Camden had different names and were changed in 1873 during the union of St. Anthony and Minneapolis. It was decided that famous people should be honored alphabetically.

So this time I am choosing Colfax, which is the last name of Schuyler Colfax and the #3 alphabet street. Colfax was an American public official born on March 23, 1823 in New York City and in 1836 moved with his family to Indiana, where he served in minor political offices and began a career as a journalist. In 1845 he purchased the South Bend Free Press, renamed it the Saint Joseph Valley Register, and turned it into the leading organ of Whig politics in northern Indiana.

Colfax helped establish the new Republican party and in 1854 was elected to the U. S. House of Representatives. He became Speaker of the House in 1863 and continued that until he left the house in 1869. After the Civil War his liberal ideas on black suffrage commended him to Radical Republican leaders, who nominated him for Vice President in 1868. His running mate, General Ulysses S. Grant was victorious.

Colfax died in Mankato, Minnesota on January 13, 1885.

Note: Taken from Encyclopedia Americana.