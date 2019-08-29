Ask a Naturalist: Snake Encounters: What should I do?

This article was written by Elizabeth Poulson, Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board Naturalist, North Mississippi Regional Park

For many years, snakes have provoked a deep sense of fear in some people while inspiring awe and excitement in others. Fear of snakes has caused these creatures to be misunderstood, under-appreciated and targeted as undesirable. In fact, the human persecution of snakes has led to significant declines of snake populations, including those found in Minnesota. So, let’s squash the fear by learning the facts about Minnesota snakes and what to do if one is seen outside.

Our anxiety around snakes is often a result of learned behavior, rather than an actual negative experience; media misrepresentation tends to heighten these fear associations, ultimately creating a negative feedback loop regarding snakes in the public eye. However, when time is taken to learn more about snakes and their role in the web of life, we can begin to appreciate their benefits and increase our tolerance of them.

In Minnesota, there are 17 species of snakes, only two of which are venomous. Snakes are classified as reptiles, which means they are characterized by scaly skin and being ectothermic or cold-blooded. Because their body temperature is dependent on their surrounding environment, snakes are most active during the warmest parts of the year, usually from April to late October here. As the weather gets colder, snakes will migrate short distances from their hunting grounds to overwintering areas, where they settle below the frost line and become inactive until spring. May and September are the most common times of the year we might see snakes as they are traveling along their migration routes.

Snakes can be found throughout Minnesota. Some species have a range that spreads across the whole state, while others are found only in certain parts of the state. In the Twin Cities, the most common snakes we are likely to encounter are Garter Snakes and Red-Bellied Snakes. These two species are non-venomous and can often be found in backyards or gardens feasting on slugs, mice or insects that are considered garden pests. A fun fact about Red-bellied snakes is that they are the smallest snake in Minnesota, with most being no larger than a night crawler!

While the majority of people might feel threatened by snakes, the truth is that all native snakes found in the metro area are not venomous or harmful. The likelihood of encountering either of Minnesota’s two venomous snakes is very low. The Timber Rattlesnake is found only in the southeastern part of the state in river bluff habitat and the Massasauga has not been confirmed in the state for over 50 years. These two venomous snakes are the only Minnesota native snakes classified as threatened or endangered.

Although over half of our snake species have stable populations, snake conservation is still an important topic, considering the negative connotations snakes carry with them. Snakes play a hugely beneficial role in our environment by helping to keep insect and small mammal populations in check and are themselves food for other animals. The significance of their role in ecosystems is sometimes misunderstood and as a result they are often killed. Human-caused mortality is one of the largest threats to snake populations and for some species that don’t reproduce that often, such as rattlesnakes, this can severely impact their overall numbers.

Habitat fragmentation, degradation and loss caused by human development impact all wildlife in Minnesota, especially in expanding suburban areas. Habitat fragmentation can isolate populations and as a result it becomes more difficult for animals to meet their basic needs of food, shelter, water and ability to reproduce. In order to survive, snakes and other wildlife must spend more time searching for these basic needs.

Roads and other paved paths are especially treacherous obstacles for snakes because instead of fleeing as other animals might, snakes “freeze” when they sense the vibrations of approaching cars or bicycles. During their spring and fall migrations, some snakes may even seek out black top roads or paths for basking to warm up, which increases their vulnerability to passing cars and bikes.

If a snake is encountered outside, then keeping your distance and letting it be is the best course of action. Taking a moment to appreciate snakes as they are and their role in nature is one of the most important things we can do to help snakes in Minnesota. Taking a picture from a respectful distance that can be shared with friends or family is a great opportunity to learn more and decrease any fear that may exist.

To learn more about Minnesota’s snakes and other reptiles and amphibians that reside in Minnesota and in North Mississippi Regional Park, join us for a special event, Hip Herp Hooray on Saturday, September 21 from 11-3 p.m. Meet and learn about the reptiles and amphibians that live here at the Nature Center, search the park for these creatures and the clues they leave behind and enjoy activities that are fun for the whole family!

