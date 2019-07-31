Street Eats food truck offering free hot meals for kids!

This article was written by Carolyn Bastick

The Street Eats food truck, a part of the Summer Food Service Program operated by Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is now in its second year and this summer has added stops at Folwell and Webber Parks and Webber Library. All kids under age 18 can get a free hot meal and adults can purchase meals for just $5.

You can currently find the Street Eats food truck at these Camden locations through August 30 (times and days are subject to change): Folwell Park on Monday, 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.; Webber Park on Tuesday, 1:40-2 p.m.; and Webber Library onTuesday, 1-1:20 p.m.

Summer meal program

The Street Eats food truck enhances the existing summer meal program that offers kids free meals across the City. Many of the sites are providing meals/snacks five days a week. Times and types of meals vary by site and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Check out which sites are serving the food program through the Summer Eats MN app, which can be downloaded for free via Apple Store or Google Play Store. Summer meal program menus can be viewed on the MPS website at nutritionservices.mpls.k12.mn.us/sfsp.

The information in this article is sourced from the Summer Eats MN app, the MPS website and their staff.