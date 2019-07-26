Sign up for fall youth sports and activities in our parks

Summer will soon be over, so sign up your child for fall sports in Minneapolis Parks! Check out the options below to find a league that works for your family.

Flag Football, ages 9-18, August-October, leagues offered: 11U, 13U, 15U, 18U, All leagues are open (no gender requirements).

Tackle Football, ages 8-14, August-November, leagues offered: 10U, 11U, 12U, 14U.

Soccer, ages 9-18, August-October, Leagues offered: 11U, 13U, 15U, 18U. Each age class offers girls and open leagues.

Volleyball, ages 9-18, October-December, leagues offered: 11U, 13U, 15U, 18U, 11U and 18U leagues are open; 13U and 15U age classes offer both girls and open leagues.

Are your kids not into sports? Browse hundreds of activities and classes options. Arts: Art, Ceramics, Crafts, Dance, Drama, Music, Pottery and Theater. Computers and Technology: Tech Academy, Film Fanatics, Video Games. Cooking and Nutrition: Baking and Cooking classes. Health and Fitness: Acrobatics, Indoor Playgrounds, Martial Arts, Open Gyms, Teen and Youth Yoga. Hobbies, Clubs and Games: Archery, Billiards, Board Games, Card Games, Gardening, Movies and more! Mentoring and Development: Boys and Girls Groups, Homework Help, Youthline Camps. Nature and Environment: Fishing, Junior Naturalist Programs, Nature Nuts Programs, Outdoor Camps. Preschool Programs and Camps: Trips and Tours, Outings to Arcades, Beaches, Movies, Ninja Warrior Courses, Orchards, Pools, Trampoline Parks and more! Water Recreation: Swimming Lessons and Sailing Lessons.

Minneapolis residents who cannot afford instructional fees because of economic need may apply for fee assistance through the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Fee Assistance Program.

Questions? Contact the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board information line at 612-230-6400 or info@minneapolisparks.org. And of course visit one of our local neighborhood park rec centers:

Folwell Park, 1615 N Dowling Ave., 612-370-4917, folwell@minneapolisparks.org

Farview Park 621 N 29th Ave., 612-370-4922, farview@minneapolisparks.org

Creekview, 5001 Humboldt Ave. N., 612-370-4965, Creekview@minneapolisparks.org

Webber, 4400 Dupont Ave. N, 612-370-4916, webber@minneapolisparks.org