Oral history project shares first-hand accounts of Northside residents

A new oral history project examines the Northside community through first-hand accounts of longtime residents. Specifically focused on the area around Penn and Plymouth Avenues, the project shares the accounts of elders who have lived there from the 1960s to today.

The Northside Oral History Project, created by the City of Minneapolis’ Division of Race & Equity, is on display at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery, 1256 Penn Ave. N., through October 1. The project is funded through a grant from Resilience in Communities After Stress & Trauma (ReCAST).

The exhibit showcases nine stories and shares them through video and audio. Topics covered include gentrification, the 1980s, the war on drugs and affordable housing.

A total of 90 stories were collected in the first phase of the project. The second phase begins this fall, when local artists will leverage the content of these stories to design and implement creative ideas showcasing the stories for all to see.