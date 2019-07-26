Join the team

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is currently seeking enthusiastic volunteer coaches for youth soccer, flag football and volleyball.

Practices start in August for soccer and football, October for volleyball. Athletes range from 5-18 years old. Teams practice one to two times per week. Games/meets are scheduled for a weeknight and/or Saturdays. MPRB will provide orientation for all new coaches.

Can’t coach this fall? MPRB needs coaches for basketball, hockey, gymnastics and wrestling this winter.

Visit minneapolisparks.org for info. To express interest in MPRB volunteer opportunities contact 612-230-6493 or recvolunteers@minneapolisparks.org with questions.