Get fresh food at farmers markets

Nearly 30 farmers markets and mini markets are operating in Minneapolis this year with food that traveled an average distance of only 39 miles from the farm to the market.

In 2017 the markets operating in Minneapolis collectively represented more than $13 million in vendor sales with about 650 vendors. In 2018, market vendors supported 3,500 employees and welcomed an estimated 1.5 million annual visitors to the markets in Minneapolis. An estimated 11,000 agricultural acres were owned, leased or managed by Farmers Markets of Minneapolis vendors. To find all the markets this season the City has a map — go to minneapolismn.gov/farmersmarkets.

It’s easy for people to buy local produce. Most of the markets accept SNAP-EBT (“electronic benefits transfer”) cards as payment to give residents on federal food assistance easier access to fresh, healthy food, as well as Market Bucks, which provides $10 in additional healthy food to market shoppers using SNAP-EBT. Some of the farmers markets are mini markets, special small markets that the City licenses to get more fresh and affordable produce on the table in low-income neighborhoods.

Local produce is nutritious and affordable. Buying food directly at a farmers market strengthens the community between the farmer and the eater, and it supports the regional economy by allowing the local farmer to keep 80 to 90 cents per dollar of sales.

Here on the Northside are Camden Farmers Market, 4414 Humboldt, open on Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. thru Sept. 26. Features fresh produce, flowers, jams, juices, banana breads, organic chicken and exciting new products thru the season. Activities for children, cooking classes, fitness events, educational events, live music, different food vendors weekly. Check Facebook for updates. And there’s West Broadway Farmers Market, 2034 West Broadway, open Fridays, 3-7 p.m. A unique focus on urban farmers, partnering with nearly 10 growers that produce on the Northside, for the Northside. Info: appetiteforchangemn.org/projects/westbroadwayfarmersmarket/.