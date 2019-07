The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) approved the concept plan for Folwell Park’s new play area during their June 26 meeting.

Included is new lighting as part of the renovation of the athletic field. The light fixtures are designed to be mounted 70 feet above the field, with light directed downward. The MPRB has filed an application for a height variance for this purpose from the City of Minneapolis. Start of construction on this project is planned to begin after Labor Day.