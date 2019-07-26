Board Meeting

Monday, August 4

6:30-8 p.m.

At Folwell Park, 1615 Dowling Ave

Board members meet on the first Monday of every month to discuss and vote on the business for the FNA. The meeting is open to the public. To learn more about the FNA and previous meetings, check out the website at folwell.org. If you have questions or want to get on the agenda, contact us at info@folwell.org.

Neighborhood Night

Monday, August 19

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Folwell Park, 1615 Dowling Ave

Every month community members meet to share a meal and learn about all that is going on in Folwell. Joe Davis, local poet and spoken word artist will be joining us at the beginning of every Neighborhood Night to merge food, community organizing and art. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. with discussion and programing starting at 6 p.m. Questions? Contact danielle@folwell.org

Check the FNA calendar for other upcoming meetings and happenings in Folwell

as well as more details about the events listed above, folwell.org/calendar.

Find us online: folwell.org • facebook.com/groups/folwellminneapolis/

Contact us: info@folwell.org • 612-643-1686

~ Together We Are Stronger ~