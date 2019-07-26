Ask a Naturalist: Are there fruit trees in the parks?

This article was written by Elizabeth Poulson and Ren Carlson, Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board Naturalist at North Mississippi Regional Park

As a northern state, some folks might not think of Minnesota as a great place to find fruit and nut trees, but in fact there are lots of tasty options that can grow in our local environment. Some of them, such as mulberries and walnuts, could even be in your backyard right now. The ability to pick fresh fruits and nuts from nature offers a fun and unique way to learn and interact with the natural world.

Historically, wild foods were consumed as a staple part of everyday diets or gathered and used for medicinal properties. Both Native Americans and immigrant settlers in Minnesota relied heavily on edible native plants for survival with the majority of their food hunted or foraged from the wild. Since the advent of modern agriculture, survival no longer hinges on our ability to collect food from the wild and actually there are restrictions to harvesting on public lands.

In recent years, urban farming and edible urban forests have risen in popularity. For city dwellers, participating in sustainable growing and harvesting practices can be a great way to spend time outdoors and learn about the natural processes of the world around us.

Did you know that there are fruits and nuts that you can pick for personal use in our Minneapolis Parks? Except for those are located in the exclusion areas on the map, you may now pick from the following trees found in Minneapolis parks: apple, crabapple, hickory, pear, serviceberry, apricot, filbert, mulberry, pinenut, cherry, ginkgo, peach, plum and walnut. One rule of thumb when seeking fruit bearing trees is to never eat something that you are unable to undoubtedly identify.

Going in search of fruit bearing trees is an activity that anyone can partake in regardless of age or ability. Not only is it exciting to find a tasty treat fresh off of a tree, but it is also a rewarding challenge of the skills needed to find such a prize. Arguably for many, two of the most attractive reasons for learning how to identify fruit and nut trees are the outdoor exercise the search facilitates as well as the increased appreciation and connection to nature that it fosters. Walking a trail to practice identification skills and then bending and stretching to reach the fruit and nut can all add up to a great workout that for some folks is more relaxing than spending an hour at the gym.

The process of being observant, mindful and paying attention to detail while identifying plants is a great way to reconnect with and develop a greater appreciation for the natural world. In order to find fruits and nuts at the right time for harvesting, attention needs to be paid to the cycling of the seasons that is often lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Similar to the different blooming periods of favorite garden flowers, fruit bearing trees also peak at different times of the year. Observing to determine the appropriate time to harvest allows one to take in, appreciate and build excitement and anticipation of the transitions between seasons.

To learn more about personal harvesting from the fruit and nut trees in parks and the many benefits of plants, join a naturalist at the Kroening Interpretive Center in North Mississippi Regional Park for a Beneficial Botany program August 24 that will highlight some of the useful plants found in our park! If tasty treats outdoors are of interest to you, then come to Neighborhood Nights every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. for campfire cooking and group games in the park!

August Public Programs—Free for all ages unless otherwise noted! Aug 3—Bird Watching: Summer Visitors, 8:30-10 a.m.; Aug 3—Trail Trekkers, adults 10-11 a.m. and families 11:15-12:15; Aug 10—Special Event, Dragonfly Snag and Spy, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug 16—Senses in the Season Hike, 5-6 p.m.; Aug 17—Nature Art, Sun Catchers, 3-4 p.m.; Aug 18—Family Funday, Ugh-a-bug, 1-3 p.m.; Aug 22 —Field Day, Bug Hunt, 1-3 p.m., ages 6-12; Aug 24—Outdoors, Beneficial Botany, 3-4:30 p.m.; and Aug 31—Hike Urban Wildlife, 10-11 a.m.

August Ongoing Programs: Sundays — Nature Tots, 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 3-5 with guardian $5; Thursdays — Neighborhood Nights, 6-8 p.m.; Aug 6-20 —Prairie Blooms Tour Series, 10-11:30 a.m., 18+ $15; Aug 7-28 —Nature Nuts Playgroup, 10:15-11:15 a.m., ages 2-6 $16; and Aug 7-21 —Bird Watching, Summer Songbird Series, 8-9:30 a.m., 18+ $30.

Find registration for these programs and more at minneapolisparks.org or 612-370-4844. Do you have a question about nature in your own backyard? Then send it our way by emailing northmississippi@minneapolisparks.org and it could appear in a future article. Like us on Facebook to stay in the loop about what is happening at your park!