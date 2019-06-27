Where you can find free kids’ meals and pools to stay cool this summer!

Check out our handy table below that lists which Camden parks are offering the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) this summer, have water recreation facilities and/or have air-conditioned rec centers.

Summer meal program

In collaboration with Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS), the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board (MPRB) are again offering free meals to youth ages 18 and younger at select recreation centers. Serving times and types of meals vary by site and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participating Camden parks are serving meals until August 30, Monday through Friday (no meal program on July 4th), unless noted. Call your local rec center or MPRB at 612-230-6400 to check times and other details.

You can also find current information on which sites are serving the food program City-wide through the Summer Eats MN app, which can be downloaded for free via Apple Store or Google Play Store. Summer meal program menus can be viewed on the MPS website at nutritionservices.mpls.k12.mn.us/sfsp.

Meal times and SFSP menus are subject to change.

Street Eats food truck

Street Eats is a part of SFSP, but with a different (hot) menu. Folwell and Webber Parks, and Webber Library are receiving visits from the Summer Eats food truck this year, with times noted on the table below. These meals are also no-cost for those 18 and under, and adults can purchase meals for $5.

Pools

There are 65 pools in the MPRB system. Unless noted, admission is free and pool hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All pools will be open through September 2, Labor Day. If the high temperature is forecast for 65 degrees or lower, pools will be closed for the day. If the temperature at 6 pm is 85 degrees or warmer, pools will remain open an hour later.

Always check to ensure your park pool is open before planning events around water activities. You can check a pool’s status on the Wading Pools page of the MPRB website at minneapolisparks.org/activities__events/water_activities/wading_pools/ and clicking on the ‘Check pool and water park closures’ link. Or call 612-230-6400.

Air-conditioned rec centers

A number of the Camden rec centers have air conditioning (as shown in the chart). If you are looking for other air-conditioned rec centers in Minneapolis this summer, the page for each center on the MPRB website will note if they have central air.

The information in this article is sourced from the Summer Eats MN app, MPRB and MPS websites, and their staff.

Stay cool folks!

CAMDEN PARKS (alphabetical) REC CENTER (A/C) SUMMER MEAL PROGRAM*

(Monday-Friday, unless noted) WATER FACILITIES BOHANON PARK

4917 Bryant Ave. N

612-230-6400 NO NO WADING POOL CLEVELAND PARK

3232 Russell Ave. N

612-230-6400 NO Food bus – Picnic lunch

11:30-11:50 am WADING POOL CREEKVIEW PARK

5001 Humboldt Ave. N

612-370-4965 YES (no A/C) Picnic lunch 12:30-1:30 pm Snack 3-4 pm NO POOL FARVIEW PARK

621 29th Ave. N

612-370-4922 YES (A/C) Snack 1-2 pm Picnic dinner 5-6 pm WADING POOL FOLWELL PARK

1615 Dowling Ave. N

612-370-4917 YES (A/C) SuperSnack 5:30-6:30 pm Summer Eats (lunch, hot meal) Monday, 11:40-12:10 pm WADING POOL VICTORY PARK

4414 Upton Ave. N

612-230-6400 NO NO WADING POOL CLOSED FOR 2019 SEASON DUE TO CONSTRUCTION WEBBER PARK

4330 Webber Parkway

612-370-4916 COMMUNITY CENTER (A/C) Food bus – Picnic lunch

M, W, Th, F, 1:40-2 pm Summer Eats (lunch, hot meal) Tuesday, 1:40-2 pm NATURAL SWIMMING POOL (daily admission free, lap swim $3 per day / $24 for 10 visits) – Open through Sunday, August 18: 1-7 pm Tuesday-Sunday, closed Monday WEBBER PARK LIBRARY

4440 Humboldt Ave. N

612-543-6750 NO Picnic Lunch M, W, Th, F,

1:10-1:30 pm Summer Eats (lunch, hot meal) Tuesday, 1-1:20 pm Snack, Saturday,

1:30-2:00 pm NO POOL

* Food Bus – provides cold meals to centers that don’t have on-site storage. Summer Eats – food truck serving hot food. SuperSnack – an enhanced snack option made up of all five USDA meal components (grain, fruit, vegetable, meat/meat alternate, and milk). Snack – two of the five meal components, usually a grain and a fruit juice. Picnic lunch/dinner – these are the same meal, “picnic” denotes that it is ready-to-eat (no cooking or heating is required).