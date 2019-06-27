What activities would you like to see in Northside parks?

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is evaluating programming at North Minneapolis parks and recreation centers. If you use any parks on the Northside, let the MPRB know what you think. The survey is open through September 30. There are a few ways you can share your ideas.

Open Houses are planned at the following Northside rec centers through September:

Webber, 4400 Dupont, July 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; North Commons,1801 James, July 18, 6-8 p.m.; Harrison, 503 Irving, August 6, 5-7 p.m.; Folwell, 1615 Dowling, August 17, 6-8 p.m.; Farview, 621 29th Ave., August 22, 6-8 p.m.; and Creekview, 5001 Humboldt, September 24, 5-7 p.m.

You can also share ideas via text message, text “Northside” to 57838 to opt in. You can do the online survey, go to bit.ly/NorthsideActivities; and of course you can stop by any rec center and put your comments in the ‘dream’ box.