June Meetings

Tuesday, June 4, 6:30 p.m. Environmental Committee, ViNA Office

Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m. Board of Directors, ViNA Office

Saturday, June 8, 8 a.m. Business Committee, Emily’s F&M Café

Tuesday, June 11, 6 p.m. Livability Committee, ViNA Office

Tuesday, June 25, 7p.m. Events Committee, ViNA Office

Join a ViNA committee to meet new people, influence neighborhood policy, and volunteer to better the community. Simply attend a meeting to sign up. If you’re interested in volunteering, but not joining a committee, contact the ViNA office to be paired with opportunities.

Garage Sale Day

Saturday, June 1, 8 a.m.-4p.m.

Neighborhood-wide

Shop your way through the Victory Neighborhood. There will be dozens of garage sales with art, plants, food, clothing, household goods and more. Maps can be picked up at The Goddess of Glass or viewed online at victoryneighborhood.org.

Ice Cream Social

Wednesday, June 26, 7-9 p.m.

Victory Park

4414 Upton Avenue

Join your neighbors for one of Victory’s most beloved annual events. There will be face painting, pony rides, live music, food by the Camden Lions, free ice cream and more. Visit victoryneighborhood.org for more information. Some activities are ticketed and attendees are encouraged to bring cash.