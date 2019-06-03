Tree planting at Camden Pond

Volunteers will help plant more than 50 trees at Camden Central Pond on 42nd Avenue on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than a dozen species of trees were selected for their ability to endure climate change and provide multiple benefits including stormwater management, shade and wildlife habitat.

More than 60 people are expected to participate in the tree-planting with neighborhood residents and staff from the project’s partners including The Nature Conservancy, Tree Trust, City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board, with funding from United Properties and support from the Webber-Camden Neighborhood Organization, Shingle Creek Watershed Management Commission and Mississippi Watershed Management Organization.

Constructed to mitigate flooding, Camden Central Pond also features a walking path, lighting and native prairie plants. In the face of climate change, selecting a highly diverse mix of trees recommended by local foresters is expected to help ensure the trees will provide stormwater control, shade, beauty and wildlife habitat for decades to come.

Camden Central Pond is on 42nd Avenue between Knox and Morgan Avenues. Parking is available at Victory Memorial Ice Arena, 1900 42nd Ave. N. Info: nature.org/Minnesota.