Tour de Camden 2019

Have your bike tuned up and ready? This year the annual Shingle Creek Neighborhood’s Tour de Camden family friendly bike ride will be partnering with the Major Taylor Bike Club of Minneapolis to lead our exciting leisurely rides this year!

Join us on Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m.-noon for a fun-filled morning and bike ride around the Camden Community. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a bike rodeo at 9:30 a.m. The Tour de Camden ride begins at 10 a.m. We will have a short and a longer route available, with planned educational and refreshment stops along the way.

The first 100 people to register will receive a free t-shirt. Riders do need helmets. Register by July 15 at shinglecreekmpls.org. This free event and all activities start at Creekview Park Rec Center, 5001 Humboldt Ave N. This is a family friendly event — bring the whole family! See you soon!