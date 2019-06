Moore By Four shut down the house in style with their Legends concert Stompin’ @ the Capri on Sunday, May 12, the day before the Capri closed for construction. The renovated, expanded Capri is expected to open in July 2020. All Capri programming will take place at alternate Northside locations during the 12-month closure. Moore By Four (pictured left to right): Dennis Spears, Yolande Bruce, Connie Evingson and Ginger Commodore. Photo by Margie O’Loughlin.