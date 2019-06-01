Upcoming Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association

Events, Meetings and Activity Calendar!

Save the date: SCNA Tour de Camden Saturday, July 20!

Many thanks to our partners for their annual support of the Annual Shingle Creek Clean-up and STEAM Expo!

We greatly appreciate our Shingle Creek Earth Day Clean up partners: Owens Corning for providing prizes, pizza and volunteers! Many thanks to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Creekview Park Director Mike Fox and staff at Creekview Park! Our education tables: Carl Kroening Interpretive Center (MPRB), Tiny Fields, Litter Be Gone and Patrick Henry Herobotics’ team volunteers. The SCNA thanks the countless volunteers who worked to fill their yellow and white bags to help keep our community clean!

Many thanks to the over 150 students who attended this year’s Science Technology Engineering Art and Math (STEAM) EXPO! The event is cohosted by SCNA, MPS GISES/GEMS, partner Herobotics, with sponsor Owens Corning. Many thanks to Melinda Stapley and MPS crew, to all the dedicated teachers and students. To Owens Corning for generously donating enough pizza to fuel these hungry minds. Many thanks to Collin Kilbane for lending his engaging show and the Bakken Science Museum for their excitingly “charged” show on static electricity. Thanks to Michael Cooper – volunteer with the Minnesota Astronomical Society for the constellation exhibit – for the new wonderful constellation show for the youth to contemplate. To Herobotics for their robotic talents. And SCNA volunteers Larry Bontreger, Patty West, Marty Grimes and Jan Zimdars; also day of event volunteers Julie and Jared Voight, Deanna Averill and Dominique Gilmer. Can’t wait for 2020!

SCNA Elects Officers for 2019-2020

Congratulations to our SCNA Officers: Larry Bontreger Chair, Jeffrey L. Strand Vice Chair, Deanna Averill Treasurer, and MarLynn Schleeter Secretary.

SCNA Proposed Bylaws Changes

SCNA will be looking to update its bylaws in July. Please see the SCNA website for the proposed language updates to help SCNA grow in the future.

