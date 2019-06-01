Register now for free Summer Camp Capri

Last year’s Summer Camp Capri students provide a little sense of the fun middle school-age students will experience during this summer’s five-week arts camp. Photo by Pat Carney.

Summer Camp Capri is the perfect place for middle school students to explore the wonderful world of the arts. Students’ days are filled with a rich variety of creative activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 8 to August 9 at PCYC, 2210 Oliver Avenue N. This is a free program offered to scholars who’ve just completed grades 5-8.

This year’s Summer Camp Capri arts explorers will experience exciting opportunities to sing and play music, to dance, learn hand drumming, go on field adventures, and do some creative writing and beat boxing, under the direction of Capri Artistic Associate Dennis Spears, music director Kimberly Keaton, and other experienced teaching artists. Each student will explore, find and focus on their individual creative strengths as well. The closing production, Higher Heights, will be a variety show featuring all of the disciplines conquered by the students during this five-week arts camp.

Summer Camp Capri serves up a lot of fun with an even greater purpose: to spark students’ artistic interests, increase their confidence and help them discover their innermost talents.

Note that this year’s camp will be held at PCYC, right next door to the Capri, while the theater is closed for its renovation and 20,000 square foot expansion.

Participation is limited to 25 students – so register now at thecapritheater.org or contact Summer Camp Capri Company Manager Asha Belk at abelk@pcyc-mpls.org or 612-643-2052. A waiting list will be formed after we’ve reached capacity.