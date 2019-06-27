Nice Ride for All

Nice Ride is a fun, healthy and affordable way to get around the city. It’s designed for quick trips with convenience in mind, and can be especially helpful in getting you where you need to go when traditional public transit options might be limited.

When you become a member, Nice Ride will send you a key that unlocks thousands of bikes around Minneapolis. You can take as many rides as you want while your membership is active, and the first 60 minutes of each ride are included in your plan.

This year Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Transit Assistance Program (TAP) participants 18 years and older are eligible for a discounted membership for only $5 for one year if you sign up before August 15.

For info and to sign up go to niceridemn.com/pricing/nicerideforall.