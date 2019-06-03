New playgrounds coming to neighborhood parks

Detail of the proposed concept plan for a new playground at Cleveland Park.

Every neighborhood deserves a great park. This year the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) will be replacing the playgrounds at Cleveland, Lovell Square and Farview Parks.

Public hearings for play-area concept plans were held on May 15. MPRB is currently vetting community feedback on concept designs for each park, and will be adjusting and refining these designs based on feedback. The hearings were the culmination of a nine-month planning process at each park. The project designs will be finalized soon, with construction completed in the fall of 2019.

In 2020 the MPRB will be implementing a new bicycle pump and skills track at Perkins Hill Park.

To get info and see details of the proposed plans visit minneapolisparks.org/clevelandpark, minneapolisparks.org/lovellpark, minneapolisparks.org/farviewpark and tminneapolisparks.org/perkinspark.

Improvements at these parks include funding from NPP20, a historic agreement between the MPRB and the City of Minneapolis. NPP20 helps address racial and economic equity across 160 neighborhood parks and provides $11 million annually to maintain, repair and replace facilities.