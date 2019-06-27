National Night Out is August 6

National Night Out (NNO) is an annual nationwide event that encourages residents to get out in the community, holding block parties and getting to know their neighbors as a way to encourage crime prevention. It’s a great way to promote community-police partnerships and enjoy a Minnesota summer evening surrounded by friends and family.

As with many past National Night Outs, Minneapolis has been ranked #1 among all U.S. cities over 250,000 population for many years, and was ranked #2 in 2018. Over 1,600 events were registered in 2018. Save the date for this year: NNO is set for August 6, 2019.

Neighborhood Block Leaders signed up through their Crime Prevention Specialists can register an NNO event and apply to close a street/alley is a single online process. You will need permission of 75 percent of your neighbors to be approved for street closure —keep their names and addresses handy in the event your permit application needs to be reviewed.

If you register by July 23 you can block your street for free. If you register from July 24 through July 29, there is a $100 fee. You will not be able to block off your street if registering after July 29.

Registration also places you on the official list of NNO events that gets distributed to police and other departments. They send dozens of teams of officers, supervisors and command staff to attend as many events as possible.

It is free to participate in National Night Out. For info visit minneapolismn.gov/nno.