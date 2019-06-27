Make a splash neighborhood pools

More pools across the city are open more often and beaches are guarded now that kids are on summer break.

Webber Natural Swimming Pool has expanded hours now through August 18: open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. (closed Mondays). If the high temperature is forecast for 65 degrees or lower, pools are closed that day, and if the temperature at 6 p.m. is 85 degrees or warmer, pools remain open until 8 pm. Note: North Commons Water Park is scheduled to open in mid-July after a major repair project. A discounted season pass that is valid at other locations is available during the closure.

Wading pools are open in neighborhood parks from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. No lifeguards are on duty. As of this writing the Folwell Park wading pool is open. For real-time updates on locations that are open, check the pools’ seasonal status page at minneapolisparks.org.

Wirth Beach is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; lifeguards are on duty from noon to 7 p.m.

Minneapolis Parks also offer youth swimming lessons for only $5! There are eight lessons between June and August at select sites. Register at minneapolisparks.org or at rec centers. Limited scholarships available. Minneapolis Residents only. Info: aquatics@minneapolisparks.org or 612-230-6495.

There are more ways to enjoy the water, visit minneapolisparks.org.