The Lind Bohanon Neighborhood Association

Message line: 612-588-7641 info@lindbohanon.org lindbohanon.org PO Box 29525 Minneapolis, MN 55429

LBNA Neighborhood Meeting: Thursday, June 6, 6:30-8 p.m. Open to the public, held at North Market Conference Room 4414 Humboldt Ave N All are encouraged to attend.

We have moved the location of our monthly meetings to better serve our community. Please join us the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. at North Market (4414 Humboldt Ave. N).

Our board is looking for interested neighbors to help us improve our neighborhood. Our board of directors has openings to work with us in making our neighborhood a great place for all people.

Some of our events include Toys for Tots, Holiday on 44th, as well as partnering with Jenny Lind Elementary School and Minneapolis Parks and Recreation.

We are excited to have two great housing programs available for new and existing residents.

Low interest loan program:

3% fixed interest rate

1-4 unit owner occupied properties

$25000 maximum loan amount

No income limits

Up to 10 year term

Most Improvements eligible

Home Purchase Assistance loan program:

0% fixed interest

$4000 Maximum loan amount

No income limits

Funds may be used for down payment or closing costs.

10-year term after 10 years of property ownership the loan is 100% forgiven.

For more information about these programs contact 612-335-5884, email Loaninfo@mncee.org, or visit mnlendingcenter.org.