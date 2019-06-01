Folwell Neighborhood Association

Summer Athleadership Program for 10-14 year olds

Folwell is presenting “Athleadership” program this summer for 10-14 year-old budding athletes and leaders. For 2 hours per week for 5 weeks this summer, these young people will learn to realize their personal potential, as well as focus their energies and attention on the goals that will give them success both in athletics and life in general. The program teaches many of the techniques used by the award winning athletes from North High School and it will be taught by those athleaders under direction of Jane Barrash, director of the Continuum Center.

It is free to the first 30 young people that apply, call 612-643-1686 or email info@folwell.org for more information.

Folwell Resource Fair & Ice Cream Social

Thursday, June 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Folwell Park

Come enjoy more than 50+ vendors, music and youth activities. This is a family-friendly event. All ages welcome. Vendors, performance stage schedule and food details will be posted on folwell.org.

Board Meeting at Folwell Park: Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:30-8 p.m., 1615 Dowling Ave

Movie Night at the Story Garden: Friday, June 7, 2019 starting at dusk, 35th and Humboldt Ave

Yoga at the Penn Garden: Sunday, June 9 from 1-2 p.m., 36th and Penn

Puppet Theater Show at the Love Garden: Saturday, June 15 from 6-8 p.m., 34th and Penn

Neighborhood Night at Folwell Park: Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1615 Dowling Ave

Community Potluck at the Penn Garden: Sunday, June 23 from 1-4 p.m., 36th and Penn

To learn more about the FNA, check out folwell.org. The FNA calendar on the website includes details for upcoming meetings and happenings in Folwell, as well as the events above.

