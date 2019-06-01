City Council approved appointments to City’s Upper Harbor Community Committee, added two members and changed committee name

On May 17 the Minneapolis City Council approved three actions that were recommended by the Economic Development and Regulatory Services (EDRS) Committee at its May 7 meeting.

The name of the committee has been changed from the “Community Planning and Engagement Committee” to the “Collaborative Planning Committee (CPC).” The committee has been expanded from 15 members to 17 members.

In addition to the recommended appointees, the EDRS Committee made two additional appointments to fill the additional two seats.

The following is a list of the appointed CPC members: Seat 1 – Melissa Newman (McKinley resident); Seat 2 – Markella Smith (Hawthorne resident); Seat 3 – Tessa Anttila (Bottineau resident); Seat 4 – Mary Jamin Maguire (Marshall Terrace resident); Seat 5 – Gayle Smaller (Mayoral appointee #1); Seat 6 – Princess Titus (Mayoral appointee #2); Seat 7 – Britt Howell (Mayoral appointee #3); Seat 8 – Grace Rude (Cultural group representative #1); Seat 9 – Tanessa Greene (Cultural group representative #2); Seat 10 – Channon Lemon (Cultural group representative #3); Seat 11 – Roxxanne O’Brien (Cultural group representative #4); Seat 12 – OPEN (Cultural group representative #5); Seat 13 – Jashan Eison (Owner of north/northeast Minneapolis business); Seat 14 – Vanessa Willis (EJCC representative); Seat 15 – Alexis Pennie (AFCAC representative); Seat 16 – William (Bill) English; and Seat 17 – Paul Bauknight.

One of the five cultural group seats was left open to provide additional diversity and will be filled by a future Council appointment.

The report to the EDRS Committee is available at https://lims.minneapolismn.gov/File/2019-00550, and the amendments may be found at https://lims.minneapolismn.gov/Download/File/2275/UHT%20CPEC%20Appointments%20Amendment.pdf.

What is the Upper Harbor CPC? The City’s Collaborative Planning Committee (CPC) was established by City Council resolution on February 1. The Committee will work with the Upper Harbor redevelopment project team on community engagement, refinement of the Phase 1 redevelopment Concept Plan and visions for future development phases. The CPC is expected to convene for its first meeting in June. Stay tuned for future updates with meeting notices and additional info about the upcoming engagement process. See more info on the CPC at minneapolismn.gov/boards/openings/UHTCPEC.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is establishing an Upper Harbor Community Advisory Committee (CAC), which will work with the MPRB on park-related components of the Upper Harbor redevelopment planning. The MPRB has closed applications for the CAC. Each of the nine MPRB Commissioners will appoint one member of the 17-member group. An MPRB review committee composed of community stakeholder group representatives will review the applications received for the other eight positions. The committee recommendation to the MPRB is tentatively scheduled for the June 12 meeting. The meeting agenda and report will be posted at the following link prior to the meeting: minneapolisparksmn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.

The MPRB meeting is on Wednesday, June 12, and starts at 5 p.m. at MPRB headquarters, 2117 W. River Road N. The CAC is expected to have its first meeting later in June. Stay informed! Get the latest news and updates on the Upper Harbor Terminal site by following the City of Minneapolis on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor or by signing up for the UHT email subscription list.