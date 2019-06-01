Camden Community schools need reading and math tutors for 2019-2020 school year

Camden Community schools need 19 literacy and math tutors for the 2019-2020 school year according to Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps. Minnesota is reported to have one of the largest achievement gaps in the nation, heightening the need for literacy and math tutors in schools throughout the state.

The Camden community schools that have been awarded tutor positions are: Mastery School – eight Kindergarten through 3rd Grade (K3) reading tutors; and Sojourner Truth Academy – seven K3 and three Pre-kindergarten (PreK) reading tutors, and one math tutor.

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are seeking 1,700 tutors for the 2019-20 school year by asking residents to “Help Minnesota Be More. Give Your Time As A Tutor.” Both full- and part-time tutors are being recruited to begin a year of paid service this fall.

Tutors are being sought for three different levels of commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. Tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, and can earn up to an additional $4,200 for student loans or tuition, which can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.net or 866-859-2825. Tutors will begin in August 2019, and spend the next school year making the commitment to “Help Minnesota Be More.”

Math and literacy tutors are fully trained by Math Corps and Reading Corps. Tutor candidates come from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from high school graduates to retirees. Mid-career individuals considering a professional change are also excellent candidates. Parents also find serving as a tutor is a great way to support their child’s school.