Historical tour of North Minneapolis

Join your neighbors on the 8th Annual Bus Tour of North Minneapolis, sponsored by Community Education of Henry High, on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme this year is stories of elders rooted in Camden and Near North Minneapolis.

Susan Curnow Breedlove leads you on a fact-filled tour from the edge of Brooklyn Center, once a settlement of African American homesteaders, to Glenwood Avenue, once known as Finntown. Stops will be made in four neighborhoods.

Lunch will be catered by a local enterprise for tour participants who chose to purchase them.  Cost of bus tour is $25. At press time there are only a few seats left so contact Kevin Czmowski promptly at 612-668-1922 or Kevin.Czmowski@mpls.k12.mn.us.