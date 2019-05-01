Doors Open Minneapolis  –  BBBS & HWMR

Big Brothers’ Big Sisters (BBBS) is relocating their headquarters on the Northside in 2020, the same year the organization will celebrate 100 years in operation, and they want to get feedback on what Northside neighbors want. Their first event is in partnership with H. White Men’s Room (HWMR), 1500 N 44th Ave, during Doors Open Minneapolis on May 18 and 18, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. They will “metaphorically open their doors” by inviting community members to share stories of mentorship that matters to them. They will spark a conversation about mentoring, and introduce critical mentoring, through on-site conversations during the event. They will leverage social media and HWMR’s “BE the Change” network to ignite interest in the relocation and to introduce/reintroduce BBBS to members of the community. The event will include entertainment, food, snacks and more!

BBBS hasn’t released the address of their new location for next year; it will be near the Upper Harbor Terminal project on the edge of the McKinley neighborhood, on Washington and Lowry near the Mississippi River.