Doors Open Minneapolis — a new city celebration

On May 18-19, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will join architectural, civic, business and non-profit organizations from across the city to participate in Doors Open Minneapolis. The weekend-long civic celebration will provide the public with free behind-the-scenes access to 110+ unique venues throughout Minneapolis.

The diverse venues range from historical buildings presenting stories about the past, to the newest buildings showcasing how they are leading the city into the future. Visitors will be able to tailor their Doors Open experiences by visiting sites organized around nine different themes: Arts & Cultural, Business & Commerce, Civic, Education, Historic, Infrastructure & Sustainability, Innovation, Made in Minneapolis and Sacred Spaces.

The venues on the Northside participating are: Lundstrum Performing Arts, Plymouth Avenue Art Studio, Carl W. Kroening Interpretive Center, K&K Metal Recycling, NEW RULES Benefit Corporation, HWMR- H. White Men’s Room, KNOCK, Inc., Estes Funeral Chapel, Inc., Mikro Kodesh Synagogue-Disciples Ministry Church, and Homewood Studios and Gallery. Info: doorsopenminneapolis.org.