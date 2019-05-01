A bit of street work

Minneapolis Public Works is doing some street work over the summer in the Camden Community – including street resurfacing in the Crystal Lake area.

Street resurfacing is a type of street maintenance and a recurring program by the City. Resurfacing removes the top layer of asphalt pavement on a street and puts on a new layer of asphalt. This extends the life of the street between more expensive fixes. The asphalt pavement resurfacing is intended to last about 10 years. Take a look at the map and check minneapolismn.gov/cip/currentprojects/resurfacing-projects for updates.