Youth Violence Prevention Week events and fun activities

The City of Minneapolis joins a national public education effort by participating in its fifth annual Youth Violence Prevention Week. Activities and events March 30-April 6 will call attention to the issue of youth violence, identify strategies to combat this public health epidemic and promote the positive roles young people and adults can play in making their communities and schools safer.

A diverse array of youth-oriented activities includes a pop-up recording session, basketball tournaments, art, dance, a girls’ symposium and personal safety workshops. Below are just some of many events – for all events visit minneapolismn.gov/health/youth/yvp.

Tuesday, April 2: Bridges to Manhood Conference. The Minneapolis City Health Department in partnership with Voices of Effective Change, Inc. presents the 5th annual Bridges to Manhood Conference: an opportunity across generations and cultural communities for young men of color to tell their stories, the stories of others, and to think about the way society sees them. As an opportunity to change the narrative, we believe in the power of young men and boys of color, and we are creating safe spaces for them to convene and live in their truth. U of M Humphrey School of Public Affairs, 301 19th Ave. S, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3: Girl’s Symposium. Hosted by the Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board, girls ages 12-16 will join a group and move from room to room to talk about life, engage in lively discussions, and be inspired and creative as they paint, quilt, braid and layer a yogurt parfait! North Commons Park, 1801 N James Ave N, noon-3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3: Hands without Guns Youth Talent Showcase. Protect Minnesota presents this event featuring powerful performances and testimony from young people impacted by gun violence. There will also be a guest performance by Flau’jae (quarterfinalist on America’s Got Talent). North High School, 1500 James Ave. 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3: Safe Start to Summer. Great Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church is having a basketball tournament for ages 10-17 and festival for all. Includes food, face painting, bouncy house, crime prevention conversations, and family fun! Greater Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. 1800 Dupont N, noon-6 p.m.

Friday, April 5: FriDaze, hosted by the West Broadway Business & Area Coalition, offers a safe space in the heart for community to gather through the activation of a vacant city-owned space. This event will center on youth and youth voices and important issues facing their lives. West Broadway Business & Area Coalition, 931 West Broadway, 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: Run & Shoot Basketball Tournament. This 3-on-3 basketball tournament is hosted by Run & Shoot with four divisions by age (12-14, 15-17, 18-21, and 21+); 10 teams per division; same-day, onsite registration starts at 10:30 a.m. Farview Park, 621 N 29th Ave N, noon-5 p.m.