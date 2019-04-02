Wirth Park hosts the Minneapolis Arbor Day Celebration

Join the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) for an entertaining evening in appreciation of trees at the 2019 Minneapolis Arbor Day Celebration at Theodore Wirth Regional Park on April 26, 4-8 p.m.!

The award-winning festival is full of tree-themed activities and educational opportunities, music, food, beer and, of course, new trees! Anyone can help MPRB Arborists plant 200 new trees. The event will be held in the area of the park between Wirth Lake Beach and JD Rivers’ Children’s Garden, near the intersection of Glenwood and Xerxes Avenues.

Arbor Day Activities: Bucket truck rides; rope-and-saddle tree climbing supervised by professional arborists; tree-sized lawn games; tree-themed obstacle course/nature play zone; live music; food trucks; beer garden.

Before the event, stop by the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden in Wirth Park between 2-4 p.m. for refreshments and a special dedication ceremony (3 p.m.) heralding a new extension of the garden’s wetland boardwalk.

The Minnesota Brewery Running Series is planning an Arbor Day 5K Fun Run in conjunction with the celebration event. The Fun Run begins at 6 pm. Learn more and register at the Arbor Day 5K event page. All proceeds from registration fees will be donated to Brewing a Better Forest for urban forestry outreach and education.

Learn more at minneapolisparks.org/arborday.