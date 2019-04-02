Parks receive bonding dollars in ongoing support of NPP20

In 2016, with the help of a broad coalition of park supporters, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB), Minneapolis City Council, Mayor Hodges, and the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET), all unanimously passed a historic funding agreement for our Minneapolis parks bringing in millions of dollars in critically needed maintenance and capital funding.

Passing this historic agreement was a major accomplishment but it was only the first step in a 20-year process to ensure neighborhood parks receive badly needed funds. The Park Board, City Council, Mayor and BET must work together every year to approve the sources of those funds for NPP20.

In 2018 and 2019 much of the funds coming to the parks as part of the agreement were authorized by the sale of net debt bonds. At their February 13 meeting, on a 5-1 vote, the BET approved more than $12 million in bond sales for 2018-2019 NPP20 allocations. Voting in favor of this critical bond sale were: BET President David Wheeler, Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Lisa Bender, Council Member Abdi Warsame and Park Board President Brad Bourn.

For details about NPP20 and the projects being funded visit minneapolisparks.org/NPP20.