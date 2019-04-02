Find home improvement and history at the Minneapolis & Saint Paul Home Tour

It’s the 32nd year of a free, self-guided tour encouraging home improvement, preservation, and city living in the Twin Cities! On the Minneapolis & Saint Paul Home Tour, visitors find “real homes, real people, real ideas” as residents open their doors to show practical ideas for remodeling, finding or adding useful space, or building new to stay in the neighborhoods they love.

Four dozen homes will be open for the free, self-guided tour Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 from 1-5 p.m. The homeowners, and in many cases home improvement professionals, are available to talk with guests. Northside homes on the tour are in Folwell, Hawthorne and Lind-Bohanon neighborhoods.

Iconic historic homes and a handful of adapted older commercial buildings are also highlighted throughout the cities.

To plan a free, self-guided tour go to MSPHomeTour.com for listings and a downloadable PDF of the guide. Paper copies of the guide will be available at metro area libraries.