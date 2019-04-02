Celebrate the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four Legacy Project at North Commons Recreation Center

Be one of the first community members to see the improvements made to North Commons Recreation Center on April 2! As part of the 2019 NCAA® Men’s Final Four® the NCAA, Dove Men+Care and Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee are proud to provide a legacy for others to enjoy long after the championship is complete, and in the process unite all fans of the game, no matter which teams they support. Be one of the first community members to see the improvements made to the North Commons Recreation Center (1801 James), a community hub and a resource for kids of all ages within the City of Minneapolis.

In addition to a brand new basketball court, the gym has been outfitted with new backboards, rims, lights, fresh paint, and new enhancements throughout the center that will be celebrated for years to come. Help dedicate this facility and celebrate the culmination of a 15-month effort to build a safe place for families and young people to play, learn and grow.

Save the date: Tuesday, April 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (dedication ceremony10-10:30 a.m.). More info and full schedule of Final Four events at ncaa.com/finalfour.