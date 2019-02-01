WEBBER-CAMDEN NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION

HOME to the WEBBER LIBRARY, NORTH MARKET, CAMDEN TOWN

SERVING THE RESIDENTS OF WEBBER-CAMDEN NEIGHBORHOOD

Quarterly Board and Community Meeting

Thursday, February 7

6:30 PM AT WEBBER PARK

4300 WEBBER PARKWAY

AT THIS MEETING:

Approval of the Agenda

Approval of the Minutes from the January 3 Meeting

Committee Reports

Elections for open seats on the WCNO Board of Directors

WCNO is seeking applications for multiple open Board seats. Residents, property owners and those who own/manage a business within the Webber-Camden neighborhood are encouraged to attend the February 7 Board Meeting. We are accepting applications in advance, and nominations from the floor. If you have questions about running for the board, or the election process please email info@webbercamden.org.

Next Monthly Board Meeting

Thursday, March 7

Location to be announced

1206 37TH Avenue North

612-521-2100

Email: info@webbercamden.org

Website: webbercamden.org

Face Book: Webber-Camden Neighborhood Minneapolis

Office Hours: Currently closed due to staff transition