WEBBER-CAMDEN NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION
HOME to the WEBBER LIBRARY, NORTH MARKET, CAMDEN TOWN
SERVING THE RESIDENTS OF WEBBER-CAMDEN NEIGHBORHOOD
Quarterly Board and Community Meeting
Thursday, February 7
6:30 PM AT WEBBER PARK
4300 WEBBER PARKWAY
AT THIS MEETING:
Approval of the Agenda
Approval of the Minutes from the January 3 Meeting
Committee Reports
Elections for open seats on the WCNO Board of Directors
WCNO is seeking applications for multiple open Board seats. Residents, property owners and those who own/manage a business within the Webber-Camden neighborhood are encouraged to attend the February 7 Board Meeting. We are accepting applications in advance, and nominations from the floor. If you have questions about running for the board, or the election process please email info@webbercamden.org.
Next Monthly Board Meeting
Thursday, March 7
Location to be announced
1206 37TH Avenue North
612-521-2100
Email: info@webbercamden.org
Website: webbercamden.org
Face Book: Webber-Camden Neighborhood Minneapolis
Office Hours: Currently closed due to staff transition