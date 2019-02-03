Community Connections Conference

Together: Mobilizing for a Better Minneapolis

Minneapolis residents can sign up now for the 2019 Community Connections Conference on Saturday, February 2, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. This year’s theme is “Together: Mobilizing for a Better Minneapolis.” The free conference exists to build connections and foster collaboration among community, neighborhoods and government. Last year’s event had more than 690 attendees from all over Minneapolis.

New this year, the conference will host a legal clinic on immigration, family law and housing issues. The exhibit hall will feature a neighborhood organization showcase and info on City of Minneapolis appointed boards and commissions. Attendees can apply to serve on a board or commission that focuses on issues they care about. City staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The Community Connections Conference is Saturday, February 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (check-in starts at 8 a.m.) at the Minneapolis Convention Center. There are panels and workshops in the morning, free lunch at noon, and workshops in the afternoon.

Metro Transit will provide complimentary bus passes for transportation to the conference.

People can read the full program and register for the free eighth annual Community Connections Conference at minneapolismn.gov/ncr/conf/index.htm.