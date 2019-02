This article was written by Kristel Porter

I am super excited to inform you that this year, the Cleveland Neighborhood Association will be hosting their 4th Annual North Housing Fair. We have added new organizations and resource tables including renewable energy options, local handymen, and new prizes! The North Housing Fair will address all your housing related needs whether you are a renter, homeowner, or aspire to be a homeowner in the near future. The 2019 North Housing Fair will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucy Craft Laney School at 3333 Penn Ave N. This event will offer services and resources to you completely free of charge. The North Housing Fair was created to connect neighbors to housing related resources that meet their current needs, and here at Cleveland Neighborhood Association, we believe that everyone needs and deserves fair and safe housing.

Renters will have an opportunity to meet with an expert lawyer in housing related issues from Legal Aide. They will also be able to take advantage of workshops offered around Renters Rights related to security deposits, repairs, leases and notice to vacate. And several organizations that specifically provide resources and advice for renters will be tabling at the event, including sponsors like Community Action Partnership of Suburban Hennepin.

Aspiring homeowners will have lots of resources to choose from. Meet face-to-face with realtors and lenders, and attend workshops that will cover Budgeting and Credit, How to Get a Mortgage, How to Find a Lender and the Benefits of Homeownership. The first 30 attendees will automatically qualify for a free First Time Home Buyer Class (registering with Cleveland Neighborhood Association upon entering is required).

Current homeowners will be connected with resources such as fix-up loans (through CPED, Northside Homes and neighborhood organizations), home energy savings through Xcel Energy and Center for Energy and Environment, basic repairs and more. Workshops on Do-It-Yourself plumbing, basic electrical and more, homeowners of every type will want to come out to this event. From contractors to loan programs, legal to neighborhood resources, everyone will be there!

“I had an awesome time teaching the plumbing workshop last year and can’t wait to do it again,” said Bobby Hull, a local resident and contractor. Children are welcome, with activities for youth provided by sponsors such as Minneapolis Community Education and Home Depot.

All Northside neighborhood associations have been invited and will have tables so that you may meet the staff, learn about what’s happening in your neighborhood, what is available, and how you can get involved. We’ll also have resources from several city departments including Minneapolis Neighborhood and Community Relations, Minneapolis Community Planning and Economic Development, Public Works, Regulatory Services, and Solid Waste and Recycling.

The event is free and open to all, ADA-Accessible, and easily reachable by public transportation (19 or 32 bus routes). There’s even a free lunch provide by the Camden Lions and Patrick Henry High School’s Asian Culture Club! Those who attend will be entered into a drawing to win a free prize, including a Free Growler fill and four free drink tokens at Utepils Brewery! Additional concessions will be available with profits going to local programs.

As a free community event, the North Housing Fair leverages community groups and volunteers to make the event a success. If you are interested in volunteering for a couple hours at the event (there’s a free t-shirt in it for you!), visit NorthHousingFair.com or contact 612-588-1155. Media Sponsors KMOJ 89.9 Radio, NorthNews, Twin Cities Radio and KFAI Radio are all ensuring North Minneapolis residents know about this great opportunity.

Sponsors and vendors still have a chance to get a table at the event; contact 612-588-1155 or cna@clevelandneighborhood.org or visit NorthHousingFair.com. Must be registered by March 4 to be on all print promotion included with sponsorship, and March 9 to be included on the Housing Fair Guide. For a complete list of vendors and sponsors visit our website.