SPCO at the Capri presents Xplorchestra: Powerful Percussion

This article was written by Janet Zahn

Children and families are invited to discover and participate in the captivating world of classical music when The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) presents Xplorchestra: Powerful Percussion, at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9 at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway. Tickets are free but registration is required at thecapritheater.org or 612-643-2024.

Featuring the MN Percussion Trio, this is an energetic, toe-tapping, hand-clapping and engaging 50-minute musical journey geared toward families with children ages 5-9 that everyone is sure to enjoy. The concert is followed by a percussion trial zone in the lobby.

This Xplorchestra event is hosted by H. Adam Harris, an actor, director, teaching artist and cultural equity consultant whose recent theatrical credits include puppeteering and voicing the title role of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax in its U.S. premiere at the Children’s Theatre Company.

“We especially enjoy welcoming young people, families and friends to these Xplorchestra concerts,” said Capri Director James Scott. “The theater is always filled with fun and delight as the audience is immersed in learning through SPCO’s inventive presentations.”

This is the ninth year that SPCO has performed a series of chamber music and childrens’ concerts at the Capri. The SPCO/Capri partnership has attracted new audiences for both organizations and the series is an established and treasured asset of the Northside community.