Shopping the web safely

This article was written by Bill Magnuson, CCP/SAFE

With the advancement of phone apps and social media sites making it possible to do almost anything we sometimes forget to use caution with respect to our personal safety. I have offered a few basic safety tips for buying and selling items through social media, and a few with respect to parents’ and kids’ screen time.

The most common Craigslist and other buy and selling app scams are:

Listings that don’t require a credit check for homes, cars or other used vehicles (usually, this is a way to get your personal information, or put you in crippling debt).

Requesting a wire transfer to either steal your money without giving you anything, or get your bank information.

Posting an item for sale that they don’t have, and including generic photos of the product in question.

Requesting to use PayPal, then sending you a link to sign up (it’s a phishing scam, so don’t click that link!).

Someone who wants to buy from you, or wants you to buy from them sight unseen (they’re stealing or robbing your identity, plain and simple).

Someone who wants to buy or sell you something and request to meet in a non-public location is probably planning on robbing you.

Safety Tips

Trust your instincts.

Don’t go alone.

Insist on meeting at a public place such as a safety swap spot.

Do not meet in a secluded area.

Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.

Be cautious when buying/selling high value items.

Perform the transaction during daylight hours.

If it sounds too good to be true, it normally is.

Tell a friend or family member about your intentions, where you are going and when you expect to be back.

Take your cell phone with you.

Swap spots for your safety

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has created swap spot-designated public places where folks can exchange items that they’ve bought and sold online. The Minneapolis Police Department five Precincts are all safe locations as well.

Online safety for kids