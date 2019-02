The public comment period is open for the Neighborhoods 2020 framework recommendations on neighborhood programming, funding and governance structure to support the City’s 70 neighborhood organizations in 2020 and beyond. The public comment period runs through March 31.

The Neighborhoods 2020 framework recommendations are online in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong. The recommendations align with the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which states that “Minneapolis will have an equitable civic participation system that enfranchises everyone, recognizes the core and vital service neighborhood organizations provide to the City of Minneapolis, and builds people’s long-term capacity to organize and improve their lives and neighborhoods.” Goals include: Organizations reflecting the communities they serve; simplifying participation for all; and saving money and staff time for participating organizations.

The public can comment in person at community information meetings or in writing. All of the meetings will have interpreters available and will take public comments. Meeting dates include: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27, Eastside Services, 1700 Second St. NE (held in English); 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 8, Harrison Community Center, 503 Irving Ave. N. (held in Lao and Hmong); 6-8 p.m. March 13, Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center, 505 15th Ave. S. (held in Somali); 6-8 p.m. March 15, Waite House, 2323 11th Ave. S. (held in Spanish); and additional meetings will be scheduled in multiple languages. See the most up-to-date list at Minneapolismn.gov/ncr/2020.

Since 2016, the City of Minneapolis Neighborhood and Community Relations Department has been holding conversations with community and neighborhood leaders and elected officials about the needs and goals of this growing and vibrant city, and identifying the role that neighborhoods should play in meeting them. This initiative, called Neighborhoods 2020, culminated in three work groups established by City Council in the spring 2018. These work groups consisted of representatives from neighborhood organizations, cultural groups, those with equity/undoing racism experience and representatives appointed by City Council and the mayor. They provided recommendations on three major elements of this work: programming and funding, governance and a citywide community engagement policy.

The framework document also includes new technical assistance and specialty services from the City that go above current services to neighborhoods.

Plans call for the final policy recommendations to go before the City Council in April. More info: minneapolismn.gov/ncr/2020.