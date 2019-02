At its February 1 meeting, the Minneapolis City Council approved a resolution establishing the Upper Harbor Terminal (UHT) Community Planning and Engagement Committee. The resolution was approved by Mayor Frey.

At its February 5 meeting the City Council’s Economic Development and Regulatory Services Committee voted to postpone for two weeks action on the UHT Concept Plan (and some related administrative actions) to provide time to consider feedback received at the February 3 community input session. This report was to be considered at the City Council Economic Development and Regulatory Services (ED&RS) Committee on February 19.

The postponement was due to community pressure by the Upper Harbor Terminal Co-Creation Team who is opposed the Concept Plan for the redevelopment of 48 acres of publicly owned land because it fails to create an inclusive and equitable development process by not thoroughly involving the community in each step of the development; fails to meet criteria set by North/Northeast Green Zone & Promise Zone goals and has no alignment with city Climate Action Plan goals; and fails to address the critical need for truly affordable housing.

If the City staff report is approved, it will be forwarded to the full City Council for consideration on Friday, March 1 (meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Council Chambers, 317 City Hall, 350 Fifth St. S.

Stay informed. Get the latest news and updates on the Upper Harbor Terminal site by following the City of Minneapolis on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor or by signing up for the UHT email subscription list. For info on the Upper Harbor Terminal (UHT) Co-Creation Team visit ecoharbor.org.